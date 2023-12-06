AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

UNLV shooting: At least one fatality, sources say

todayDecember 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A suspect is dead following a fatal shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on Wednesday, according to authorities and sources.

There is at least one fatality, according to multiple sources. Sheriff Kevin McMahill said there were three victims in unknown conditions, adding, “That number could change.”

UNLV said shots were reported at Beam Hall, home to the business school, as well as the student union, which is next door.

The shooting was reported at 11:45 a.m. and police responded and “engaged” the suspect, authorities said.

A ground stop was initiated at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday due to the close proximity of the airport runways to UNLV, and because of the police response to the shooting, which included helicopters, according to an official briefed on the incident.

UNLV said police were working to evacuate buildings one at a time and students were urged to shelter in place.

Authorities said there is no further threat to the university, which has been closed for the rest of the day.

No motive is known, authorities said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%