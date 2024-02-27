AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Up to 12 feet of snow heading to California mountains: What to expect

todayFebruary 27, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Up to 12 feet of snow is heading to California’s Sierra Nevada mountains as a new winter storm bears down on the West Coast.

Winter storm watches have been issued for California, Oregon and Washington.

The storm will begin in the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday and will reach California by Thursday, bringing rain to the San Francisco area and snow to the mountains.

The rain will spread into Southern California from Friday night into Saturday.

The heaviest snow — 4 to 12 feet — will hit the Sierra Nevada mountains Friday to Sunday.

Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 3 inches per hour in the mountains. Strong winds are also forecast to cause blowing and drifting snow, which will reduce visibility and make driving in the mountains extremely dangerous.

The winter storm will spread into the Rockies early next week.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%