Entertainment News

Usher delivers hit songs with iconic guests at 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

todayFebruary 11, 2024

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

From outfit changes, to dancers and a marching band, Usher pulled out all the stops to deliver an impressive performance at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

The singer took the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday delivering a slew of his hit songs from over three decades of his career including “Caught Up,” “Love in This Club,” “Burn” and more.

Joining the R&B legend on stage also was Alicia Keys who was decked out in a stunning red jumpsuit. Sitting at the piano, Keys began her set belting out “If I Ain’t Got You” before moving on to her and Usher’s 2004 hit single “My Boo,” which won a Grammy for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals.

H.E.R. also appeared on stage with a guitar solo performance before Usher returned on skates to perform “O.M.G.”

While singing his 2001 single “U Got It Bad,” Usher proceeded to take off his shirt, garnering an exciting reaction from the audience.

A few artists who have collaborated with Usher in the past also made surprise appearances including Lil Jon, Ludacris, and will.i.am.

Usher’s Super Bowl setlist:

“Caught up”
“U Don’t Have to Call”
“Superstar”
“Love in this Club”
“If I Ain’t Got You”
“My Boo”
“Confessions Part II”
“Nice & Slow”
“Burn”
“U Got It Bad”
“Bad Girl”
“O.M.G.”
“Turn Down for What”
“Yeah!”

Written by: ABC News

