National News

Uvalde families sue makers of AR-15, ‘Call of Duty,’ Meta over mass shooting

todayMay 24, 2024

AD
Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Families of the Uvalde victims have filed a lawsuit against Daniel Defense, the makers of the AR-15 assault rifle, and Activision, the publisher of the first-person shooter video game series “Call of Duty,” and Meta, the parent company of Instagram over what they claim was their role in promoting the gun used in the shooting.

The suit alleges the companies partnered to market the weapon to underage boys in the games and on social media.

The lawsuit filed on Friday, marked two years since the shooting took place.

Salvador Ramos — the 18-year-old shooter who killed 18 students and two teachers and wounded 17 others — purchased the AR-15 a week before the shooting, months after he began playing the latest version of the game and made several Instagram posts about weapons, Josh Koskoff, the attorney representing the families, alleged.

“This three-headed monster knowingly exposed him to the weapon, conditioned him to see it as a tool to solve his problems and trained him to use it,” Koskoff said in a statement.

Daniel Defense, Activision and Meta did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

