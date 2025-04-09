AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Van Morrison to celebrate his 80th birthday with hometown show in Belfast

todayApril 9, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Ki Price/Getty Images

Van Morrison is turning 80 in August and he’s going to celebrate on the stage.

The “Brown Eyed Girl” singer announced that on his birthday, Aug. 31, he’ll headline a concert at Waterfront Hall in his hometown of Belfast, Ireland, which he’s dubbing his 80th Birthday Celebration.

Morrison is expected to be joined by “very special guests” at the concert, with the announcement boasting, “We’re celebrating in style.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday.

The concert news comes as Morrison is getting ready to release a brand-new album, Remember Now, on June 13, featuring 14 original tracks. The album, available for preorder now, is Morrison’s first album of all new material since 2022’s What’s It Gonna Take?

He’s also got several concert dates on his 2025 schedule, including a spot opening for Neil Young at his July 11 BST Hyde Park concert in London. A complete list of dates can be found at VanMorrison.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%