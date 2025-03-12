Van Morrison to release new album, ‘Remember Now’, in June

Exile productions

Van Morrison is back with new music.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will release the new album Remember Now on June 13, featuring 14 original tracks.

Morrison has also shared the first single from the record, “Down To Joy,” which is available now. The tune was previously featured in the 2021 Kenneth Branagh film Belfast, but this is the first time it’s been released as a single.

“Looking back while moving forward, Remembering Now is one of Van Morrison’s most vital records yet,” reads a description of the album shared on YouTube, which notes it “marks a return to the transcendent, genre-defying rhapsodies that make Morrison truly unique.”

Remember Now, available for preorder, is Morrison’s first album of all new material since 2022’s What’s It Gonna Take?

Here is the track list for Remember Now:

“Down To Joy”

“If It Wasn’t For Ray”

“Haven’t Lost My Sense Of Wonder”

“Love, Lover and Beloved”

“Cutting Corners”

“Back To Writing Love Songs”

“The Only Love I Ever Need Is Yours”

“Once In A Lifetime Feelings”

“Stomping Ground”

“Memories And Visions”

“When The Rains Came”

“Colourblind”

“Remembering Now”

“Stretching Out”