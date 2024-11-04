AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Venom: The Last Dance’ repeats at No. 1 with $26.1 million weekend

todayNovember 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
©2024 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Venom: The Last Dance topped the North American box office for the second straight week, delivering an estimated $26.1 million and bringing its two-week total to $90 million.

The third and final film in the Venom franchise added an estimated $68.4 million overseas, for a global tally of $317 million.

Second place went to The Wild Robot, earning an estimated $7.6 million. Its six-week domestic tally now stands at $121.5 million and $269.1 million globally in its sixth week of release.

Smile 2 took third place, collecting an estimated $6.8 million in its third week of release. The animated sequel’s domestic haul currently stands at $52.7 million and $109.8 million globally.

Conclave came in fourth with an estimated $5.3 million, bringing its North American gross to $15.2 million.

Rounding out the top five was Here, which marked the reunion of Tom Hanks, Robin Wright and director Robert Zemeckis, the team behind the 1994 box office smash Forrest Gump. However, the results were disappointing this time out. The drama only managed to deliver an estimated $5 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%