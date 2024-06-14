Vertical Horizon announces virtual 25th anniversary ‘﻿Everything You Want’﻿ celebration

BMG

Vertical Horizon has announced a virtual event celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1999 album, Everything You Want.

The festivities begin June 15 at 3 p.m. ET on the band’s YouTube channel, and will feature frontman Matt Scannell telling stories and performing songs from the Everything You Want era.

“Everything You Want changed our lives forever,” Scannell says. “It has given us a long-lasting career and introduced us to generations of friends and supporters.”

“On the one hand, it’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years, but on the other we’ve had quite a journey and each step along the way is filled with memories of how these songs have impacted peoples’ lives around the world,” he continues. “It’s a privilege to be able to celebrate the record this year with the people who have brought it into their hearts.”

Everything You Want is certified double-Platinum by the RIAA, and its title track hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also spawned the singles “The Best I Ever Had (Grey Sky Morning),” “You’re a God” and “We Are.”

Vertical Horizon will be on tour with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket beginning in August.