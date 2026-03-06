Video for Olivia Rodrigo’s charity song ‘The Book of Love’ out now

‘HELP(2)’ album artwork. (War Child Records/Credit: Jonathan Glazer)

A video has been released for Olivia Rodrigo’s cover of The Magnetic Fields song “The Book of Love,” off the charity album HELP(2) that will raise money for War Child UK.

The video, directed by Billy Boyd Cope with creative direction by Oscar winner Jonathan Glazer, was filmed by children in areas of conflict including Sudan, Ukraine, Gaza and Yemen.

“What they did with the cameras was up to them, we just encouraged them to play,” Glazer said in a statement. “What we got back was the purest form of their energy, joy and truth. It gives us a chance to not only witness, but experience their innocence, joy and resilience.”

“HELP(2) is out now and every stream and purchase supports @warchilduk in their efforts to help children living through the unthinkable,” Olivia wrote on her Instagram Story. “So many wonderful artists I admire are on the album and I am honored to have been able to be a part of it.”

HELP(2) also features songs by Wet Leg, Depeche Mode, Arctic Monkeys and beabadoobee. It’s a sequel to War Child UK’s 1995 Help compilation.