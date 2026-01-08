AD
Videos by Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift & Lady Gaga up for Art Directors Guild Awards

todayJanuary 8, 2026

Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena, Sept. 7 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)

Less than a month after Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga face off at the Grammy Awards, their videos will go head-to-head at another ceremony.

The elaborate clips for Sabrina’s “Tears” and Gaga’s “Abracadabra” are both nominated for Art Directors Guild Awards, which recognize excellence in production design — the look, feel and overall aesthetic of a movie, TV show, commercial or music video. 

Sabrina’s “Tears” video, a take on The Rocky Horror Picture Show, follows her as she stumbles into a party of drag queens after a car mishap. Gaga’s “Abracadabra” features elaborate costumes and choreography.

Also nominated is Taylor Swift‘s video for “The Fate of Ophelia,” which shows her moving through different time periods with multiple costumes, hairstyles and settings. Another nominee is Coldplay‘s video for “All My Love,” which stars Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke.

If any of the videos win, the trophy goes to production design team, not the artists themselves.

Separately, one of Sabrina’s other videos, “Manchild,” is also nominated for best music video at the Grammys on Feb. 1. The ADG Awards take place Feb. 28.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

