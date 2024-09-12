AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Viewers will need “tons of tissue” for Jelly Roll’s Emmys in memoriam performance

todaySeptember 12, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Robbie Klein

  • The 76th Emmy Awards air Sunday night on ABC, and organizers predict that the traditional in memoriam performance will be a real tearjerker — because Jelly Roll is doing it.

Each year during the segment someone performs a song while photos of those who we lost in the past year are flashed onscreen. The show’s producers have revealed that Jelly is taking a special break from his current Beautifully Broken tour to sing on the show.

Executive producer Dionne Harmon tells Variety, “He is literally stepping off tour for a day and going right back on the road when he’s done. So, we’re so grateful to him.” She adds that the head of their production company “did a lot of begging to get that!”

Meanwhile, music director Rickey Minor says of Jelly’s performance, “I think that his decision of what particular song to do will touch everyone. I cry every time I hear it. Everyone at home, make sure you have tons of tissue around.”

Jelly’s tour stops at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Sept. 13, New Orleans on Sept. 14 and then doesn’t resume until Sept. 17 in Orlando, Florida.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%