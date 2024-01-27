AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Vince McMahon resigns from TKO Group following sexual misconduct allegations

todayJanuary 27, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Vince McMahon has resigned from sports entertainment company TKO Group effective immediately amid sexual misconduct allegations against him which he has denied.

McMahon, 78, made the announcement Friday that he would step away from his dual roles as TKO Executive Chairman and on the TKO Board of Directors. TKO Group Holdings was formed when World Wrestling Entertainment merged with Endeavor’s Ultimate Fighting Championship last April.

McMahon’s resignation came a day after former WWE employee Janel Grant accused him of sexual assault, trafficking and physical abuse in a lawsuit that was filed. He denied all the allegations.

“I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth. I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name,” McMahon said.

“However, out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents, and all of the employees and Superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today, I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effective immediately,” the statement continued.

McMahon has been synonymous with WWE for decades, taking the helm of the wrestling organization in 1982 from his father and founder of the then World Wrestling Federation, Vincent J. McMahon. Under the younger McMahon’s stewardship, the WWE became the premiere wrestling organization in the world but not without controversy.

McMahon stepped down from WWE in 2022 amid misconduct allegations. McMahon returned to the company in January 2023 and ultimately merged WWE with UFC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%