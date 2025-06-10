AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

Go to album
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Viola Davis, Conan O’Brien among inductees into Television Academy Hall of Fame

todayJune 10, 2025

AD
Disney/Stewart Cook via Getty

Viola DavisConan O’Brien and Henry Winkler are among this year’s inductees into the 27th Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Other honorees include six-time Emmy-winning producer Ryan Murphy, Emmy-winning composer Mike Post, and producer and director of television and live events Don Mischer.

“These trailblazing performers, creators and producers have left an indelible mark on our industry,” Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, says in a statement. “Their groundbreaking work has shaped and elevated the television landscape in profound ways.”

Rick Rosen, chair of the Hall of Fame Selection Committee, adds, “All six honorees have elevated the art of storytelling and have had an extraordinary influence on television culture and history. Their transformative leadership and innovative work have made a lasting impact on the medium, and the Television Academy is proud to honor their legacy.”

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place during the Televerse Festival on Aug. 16.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

