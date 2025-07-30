AD
National News

Virginia councilman set on fire in personal attack at his office: Police

todayJuly 30, 2025

ABC News

(DANVILLE, Va.) — A Virginia councilman was set on fire in an apparent personal attack at his office on Wednesday, authorities said.

The suspect, Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, allegedly confronted Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler, 38, at his office and doused him with a flammable liquid, the Danville Police Department said. Both went outside where Hayes allegedly set Vogler on fire, police said.

Hayes, 29, of Danville, is in custody, police said.

Vogler has been taken to a hospital in unknown condition, police said.

It appears Vogler and Hayes know each other “and the attack stems from a personal matter not related to the victim’s position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation,” police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

