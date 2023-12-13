AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Virginia elementary school students receive medical attention after ingesting fentanyl-laced gummy bears

todayDecember 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(AMHERST, Va.) — Several Virginia elementary school students needed medical attention Tuesday after eating gummy bears laced with what authorities said was fentanyl.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said seven children at Central Elementary School in Amherst, Virginia, “experienced a reaction to ingesting gummy bears” while at school.

School administrators immediately notified emergency services of the incident, according to Amherst County Public Schools.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office later tested the gummy bears, and the results came back positive for fentanyl.

Five of the students had to receive medical attention. EMS transported two students for medical attention, and three students were driven by their parents, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Amherst County Public Schools superintendent’s office, they “confirmed that the bag was brought from home by a student.”

“We will work with the Sheriff’s Office as they continue their investigation,” read a statement the office released Tuesday night. “The families of the students have been notified of the results. We will provide another update as more information becomes available.”

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%