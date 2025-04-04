AD
Buck Country Music News

Visit OD’s ‘dark little bar in the heart of the Nashville nights’ in new video

todayApril 4, 2025

Old Dominion‘s delivering the latest piece of their sixth album with their new track, “Me Most Nights.”

“We’ve spent our career, from the moment we got in a van, playing clubs through all last summer headlining festivals around the world, trying to put the best spin on whatever the emotion is,” lead singer Matthew Ramsey reminisces.

“Big bright melodies,” he continues, “that wave of harmonies and a hook that’ll pull you higher, ‘Me Most Nights’ is all of that.”

Since the song mentions “a dark little bar in the heart of the Nashville nights,” it’s only appropriate its new performance video is set against the backdrop of OD’s new Music City hot spot, Odie’s.

The band’s current hit, “Coming Home,” is currently in the top 15 as they prepare to hit the road for the How Good Is That World Tour this summer. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

