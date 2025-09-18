AD
National News

Visitor dies after becoming unresponsive on roller coaster at Universal’s Epic Universe

todaySeptember 18, 2025

Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(ORLANDO, Fla.) — A visitor at Universal’s Epic Universe theme park in Florida became unresponsive in the middle of a roller coaster ride and later died at the hospital, park officials said.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the person, whose name hasn’t been released, was riding the Stardust Racers roller coaster at the Universal Orlando Resorts park and became unresponsive in the middle of the ride, according to a statement from Universal Orlando Resorts.

The person was taken to the hospital when the ride stopped and was later declared dead, park officials said.

“We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest’s loved ones,” said Universal Orlando Resorts. “We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation.”

As a precaution, Stardust Racers will remain closed while the investigation, which is being conducted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, is underway, park officials said.

The sheriff’s office has not commented on the investigation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

