Voices of HUNTR/X named ‘Billboard”s Women of the Year

HUNTR/X performs on ABC’s ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ (Disney/Christopher Willard)

This year’s Billboard Woman of the Year award will be the Billboard Women of the Year Award, because there are three recipients — and it’s a “Golden” opportunity.

EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, the voices of HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters, will receive the award during Billboard‘s Women in Music gala, hosted by Keke Palmer.

Explaining the honor, Billboard executive Leila Cobo said in a statement, “In a year marked by record-breaking achievements, major awards, and extraordinary global success, they have not only dominated the charts, but also redefined what it means to be powerful women in this industry and on the world stage.”

She added, “The individual artistry of EJAE, REI AMI, and Audrey Nuna has been an inspiration for millions of young people around the world.”

“Golden,” the trio’s hit, became the first-ever #1 by a female K-pop act and the longest-running #1 hit of the century by a female group.

Other honorees at this year’s ceremony include Ella Langley, Laufey, Tate McRay, Teyana Taylor and Zara Larsson.

Billboard‘s Women in Music gala is set for April 29 in LA. You’ll be able to watch it on Billboard.com or on Billboard‘s YouTube channel.