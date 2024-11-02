Volleyball defeats Concordia 3-0

AD

In an impressive display of teamwork and skill, our volleyball squad emerged victorious in a thrilling match that showcased the talent of each player. The final score reflected a decisive win, with our team proving to be a formidable force on the court.

Player Highlights:

Giana Hilliard led the charge with a standout performance, recording 12 kills on 28 attempts, resulting in an impressive hitting percentage of 0.357. Her consistent scoring and strong presence at the net were pivotal in securing the win.

Jordyn Braxton also made significant contributions, finishing with 11 kills on 25 attempts for a hitting percentage of 0.24. Her ability to find gaps in the opponent’s defense added depth to our offensive strategy.

Ryleigh Jones showcased her versatility with 7 kills and a hitting percentage of 0.235, complementing Hilliard’s and Braxton’s efforts effectively.

Mackenzie Strban was instrumental in the back row, delivering 6 kills while contributing to our defensive plays with 5 digs.

Taylor Braxton and Lauren Monaco added to the scoring with 4 and 5 kills respectively, demonstrating the depth of our lineup.

Defensive Efforts:

Our defense was equally commendable, with a total of 45 digs that showcased our team’s ability to respond to the opponent’s attacks. Gaby Torres particularly excelled in the back row, recording 25 digs, helping to keep the rallies alive and allowing us to set up effective counterattacks.

The match consisted of three sets, all in favor of our team. The players maintained high energy and focus throughout, reflecting their dedication and preparation leading into this game.

With a total of 47 kills and a collective hitting percentage of 0.203, our team demonstrated both resilience and skill, managing to capitalize on our opponents’ weaknesses.