Volleyball defeats Howard Payne University 3-2

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team won their home non-conference match against Howard Payne University 3-2.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the Yellow Jackets from Howard Payne University.

The late season non-conference match took a complete five sets to finally declare a winner, but in the end, it was Schreiner who would come out on top after winning sets 1, 3, and 5.

Leading the offensive attack for the Mountaineers was senior outside hitter, Cameryn Calderon, who finished with a season high 13 kills on 31 total attacks (.323 K%). Also with a strong offensive performance was senior setter, Mia Moreno, who finished with 35 assists, and freshman setter, Harlie Gallaspy, who finished with 25 assists.

On the defensive side, it was sophomore libero, Jenna Palomarez, who steadied the ship for Schreiner as she finished with 16 digs.

The win over the Yellow Jackets for the Mountaineers marked their 19th win of the season as their record now moves to 19-11.

Up next, Schreiner University Volleyball will close out their regular season with a home Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup against Trinity University.

