Volleyball Falls in SCAC Semifinals

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team’s season came to a conclusion with a 3-0 loss to Trinity University in the SCAC Semifinals.

The Mountaineers continued their post-season play in Georgetown, Texas, as they met #1 Trinity University in the semifinals of the 2023 SCAC Volleyball Championship.

Unfortunately, Schreiner’s outstanding season would come to an end as the Tigers from Trinity University outpaced the Mountaineers in route to a 3-0 semifinals victory.

“Trinity held off Schreiner in a very well-played opening set, as the Tigers barely outhit the Mountaineers, .375 to .324, to take the 25-21 first set victory. From there, the pathway to victory became a little easier as Trinity cruised to 25-16 and 25-17 second and third set victories.”

Leading the charge on both sides of the ball for the Mountaineers was graduate senior, Brooke Byer, who finished with 9 kills, 1 service ace, 10 digs, and 2 block assists.

Schreiner University Volleyball officially ends their season with a 20-13 mark, the program’s most wins in a single season since joining the SCAC prior to the 2013 season. The last time a Schreiner volleyball program won 20+ games was 2001 when the Mountaineers went 20-12.

