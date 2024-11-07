Volleyball gears up for action in SCAC second Crossover tournament!

AD

The Mountaineers are set to make waves in the SCAC Second Crossover Tournament as Head Coach Jeremiah Tiffin and his team gear up for a thrilling weekend of volleyball action.

The Mountaineers, currently holding a 12-11 record on the season, are riding high on a four-game winning streak and are determined to keep their momentum going. After finishing 2-1 in the first SCAC Crossover Tournament—with their only loss coming in a thrilling 5-set showdown against McMurry—the team is eager to take on the next round of competition.

The action begins on Friday, November 8, when the Mountaineers face off against St. Thomas at 4:30 P.M. This match will set the tone for an exciting weekend of volleyball, followed by a Saturday doubleheader that promises intense competition. The Mountaineers will take on Austin College at 11:00 A.M. and Colorado College at 2:00 P.M., with hopes of continuing their winning ways.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as the Mountaineers look to clinch a spot in the SCAC Conference Championship Tournament. A victory in any of their upcoming matches, or a loss by Concordia, will secure their spot in the postseason.

Head Coach Jeremiah Tiffin is confident in his team’s readiness and drive. “We’re fired up and ready to get to work,” Tiffin said. “The team is motivated and hungry to continue building on what has already been an exciting season. We’re focused on staying in the moment and taking one match at a time, but we’re all in for this challenge.”

Go Mountaineers!