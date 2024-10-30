Volleyball gets the Win on Senior Day!

AD

Head Coach Jeremiah Tiffin and the Volleyball team were able to send its three seniors away with a big win sweeping Huston-Tillotson 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-19) in front of their home crowd one last time. Players delivered strong performances on both offense and defense, resulting in a remarkable victory.

Mackenzie Strban was able to rack up 8 kills with an impressive kill percentage of .538. Her offensive prowess kept the opposing defense on their toes throughout the match.

Taylor Braxton and Jordyn Braxton both contributed significantly with 6 kills each. Taylor boasted a kill percentage of .400, while Jordyn added depth to the attack with her solid play.

Lauren Monaco and Maeve Chamberlain also made their mark, with Lauren recording 3 kills and Maeve adding 5 kills at a solid .500 kill percentage. Their ability to find the court helped secure key points.

Harlie Gallaspy and Gaby Torres were both able to contribute with 27 combined assists. Facilitating a well-rounded offensive strategy.

On the defensive end, Jenna Palomarez displayed her skills with 11 digs while Isa Holguin contributed with 10 digs.

Thank you to all the fans for your unwavering support. Let’s keep this momentum going into our next game!

The Mountaineers are looking to extend their impressive three-game win streak as they head to Concordia for their next match on Friday, November 1st, at 6:00 P.M.