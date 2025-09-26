AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Volleyball Sweeps Concordia at Home to Stay Perfect in Conference Play

todaySeptember 26, 2025

KERRVILLE, Texas – Schreiner volleyball earned a dominant home victory Friday night, sweeping Concordia (TX) 3–0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-18) inside Stephens Family Arena.

The Mountaineers (10-3, 3-0 SCAC) continued their strong start to conference play, controlling each set with balanced offense and solid defense. Schreiner hit an impressive .354 as a team while holding the Tornados to just .186.

Leading the way, Giana Hilliard delivered 15 kills on a .378 clip, while Ryleigh Jones followed with 9 kills and a .467 hitting percentage. Ashlyn Willburn and Lauren Monaco each added 9 kills to round out a well-spread attack.

Defensively, Schreiner registered 6.0 total team blocks, highlighted by contributions from Jones and Jesse Garner at the net. Libero Jenna Palomarez anchored the back row with 14 digs, while Harlie Gallaspy added 19 assists and 6 digs to fuel the Mountaineer offense.

Schreiner used a 70% sideout rate in the opening set to set the tone, then continued to apply pressure with efficient swings and timely serving. Each time Concordia (6-6, 0-3 SCAC) attempted to rally, the Mountaineers responded with key runs to close out the match in straight sets.

Coach Jeremiah Tiffin added “I couldn’t be more proud of our offense tonight. Our setters led a balanced attack and kept everyone involved.  Starting 3-0 in conference play is huge. Being able to win on our home game really sets us up for success down the road. Our fans have been great and we’re looking forward to what’s next!”

With the victory, Schreiner extends its winning streak to five matches and remains unbeaten in SCAC play.

Schreiner heads to Georgetown on October 1st to take on Southwestern before another big weekend of conference play.

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

