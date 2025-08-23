Volleyball Sweeps Exhibitions To Start The Season

AD

Schreiner Sweeps Huston-Tilloston to Open Exhibition Play

AUSTIN, Texas — August 21, 2025 — The Schreiner University volleyball team put together a dominant performanc, sweeping Huston-Tillotson in straight sets to earn a 5–0 victory.

The Mountaineers controlled the tempo from the start, taking the opening set behind strong serving runs and a balanced attack. Schreiner never let up, executing well in transition and maintaining energy on defense to claim the next two frames and secure the sweep.

Schreiner Outlasts Howard Payne in Five-Set Season Opener

KERRVILLE, Texas — August 23, 2025 — The Schreiner University volleyball team opened its 2025 campaign with a thrilling five-set victory over Howard Payne, rallying for a 3–2 win (25–27, 25–16, 25–11, 21–25, 15–7) on Saturday.

Howard Payne claimed the opening set in extra points, but the Mountaineers answered back in dominant fashion, hitting .324 in Set 3 to take control of the match. After the Yellow Jackets forced a deciding fifth set, Schreiner responded with a composed and efficient finish, closing the match with a 15–7 victory.

Offensively, Maeve Chamberlain powered the Mountaineers with 12 kills, 10 digs, and 5 blocks, while Giana Hilliard added 11 kills and 8 digs. Ryleigh Jones chipped in with 8 kills on an impressive .400 hitting percentage.

Schreiner travels to Houston on August 29th to take on Alverno in the UST Opening Weekend Tournament.