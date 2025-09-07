Volleyball Sweeps Lewis & Clark Invitational

AD

Mountaineers Sweep the Lewis & Clark Invitational

Portland, Ore. – Schreiner Volleyball turned in a perfect weekend in Oregon, going 3–0 at the Lewis & Clark Invitational to push their record to 5–1 on the season.

Match 1 – Schreiner 3, Macalester 0 (25–12, 26–24, 25–20)

The Mountaineers started strong with a sweep of Macalester. Giana Hilliard (11 kills) and Ryleigh Jones provided firepower at the net, while Jenna Palomarez collected 16 digs to lead a sharp defensive effort. Schreiner used steady serving and five team blocks to control the match.

Match 2 – Schreiner 3, Lewis & Clark 0 (25–18, 25–14, 25–20)

The Mountaineers closed the tournament in style, sweeping host Lewis & Clark. Hilliard (9 kills, .500 hitting) and Maeve Chamberlain (7 kills, .333) powered the offense, while Palomarez again anchored the back row with 14 digs. Schreiner hit .322 as a team and racked up 41 total kills in the win

Match 3 – Schreiner 3, Willamette 2 (20–25, 25–18, 25–18, 18–25, 15–13)

Schreiner showed grit in a five-set thriller against host Willamette. After trading sets, the Mountaineers edged the Bearcats in the decisive frame, 15–13. Clutch kills and serving runs proved the difference as Schreiner claimed its second victory of the weekend

Coach’s Corner

“Overall we’re happy getting three wins this weekend,” said Head Coach Jeremiah Tiffin. “There were times where we played great and times we didn’t, but this team is showing that they can battle and that’s going to help us this season. This is the best start we’ve had to a season since I’ve been here and it’s a credit to the team and how bought in they are.”

Mountaineers head to Belton next weekend to play in the UMHB tournament.