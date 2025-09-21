Volleyball Sweeps McMurry In Home,Conference Opener

AD

Schreiner Sweeps McMurry in Home, Conference Opener

KERRVILLE, Texas – Schreiner Volleyball made a statement in its home and Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference opener, sweeping McMurry 3–0 (25-15, 25-17, 28-26) on Saturday afternoon inside Stephens Family Arena. The win pushed the Mountaineers to 8-3 overall and 1-0 in SCAC play.

The Mountaineers set the tone early with a dominant first set, hitting .281 and forcing McMurry into 13 errors. Schreiner kept control in the second before closing out the match in front of a loud crowd of 850 fans. The third set went back and forth late, but Schreiner sealed the sweep with a kill from Giana Hilliard, who led all players with 13 kills.

Abby Meaux added nine digs and three blocks, while setter Jenna Palomarez paced the offense with 19 assists and eight digs. Schreiner finished the match hitting .211 with seven total blocks.

“After a rough start we turned it around today. I give all the credit to our team and how they supported each other,” head coach Jeremiah Tiffin said. “These last two matches gave us some good momentum for next weekend. Conference play is always tough and we’re looking forward to playing a solid McMurry team next week.”

Schreiner will return to SCAC action next week Against TLU and Concordia