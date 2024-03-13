AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

“Waiting forever for this moment”: Hear Justin Timberlake reunite with *NSYNC (again) on “Paradise”

todayMarch 13, 2024

Background
share close
AD
RCA

Ever since Justin Timberlake confirmed that one of the tracks on his new album featured *NSYNC, fans have been waiting for him to drop a snippet of it — and it finally happened on March 13.

You can now here a decent chunk of the song, “Paradise,” on JT’s Instagram. In the harmony-drenched, mid-tempo ballad, he and the guys sing, “I’ve been waiting forever/ right here for this moment/ between you and I/ everything has happened and it’s just what I imagined/ I imagined it would feel like/ Paradise.”

And many fans are taking the “I’ve been waiting forever” lyric to heart.

One wrote in the comments, “This is BEAUTIFUL. I missed you SO, so much.” Another added, “this is classic *NSYNC right here! well worth the wait.”

“Omggg I’m in love and the lyrics capture what we have all been feeling since 2002,” wrote another. “These 5 voices were meant to be together,” one fan swooned. “This is what we’ve wanted. What we’ve missed. This. Thank you all for this,” gushed another.

Lance Bass commented on the post with emojis of a pair of dice — “Paradise,” get it? Joey Fatone commented, “I sound good!”

“Paradise” is on Justin’s new album, Everything I Thought It Was, due out March 15.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%