Walker Hayes delivers 17 Problems, complete with a Kane Brown collab

todayAugust 22, 2025

Walker Hayes’ ’17 Problems’ (RCA Records)

Walker Hayes‘ new album, 17 Problems, features his collab with Kane Brown on “Song for My Son,” as well as a guest spot by Colbie Caillat on “Adderall.” 

“This album is very reflective,” Walker says. “I think you can tell I’m in the middle of losing my dad and raising kids. I’m at that corner of the road in life when you’re looking back on your childhood – you can see it as clear as you ever have – but you’re looking down the barrel of raising kids and keeping your family together.”

“Accidentally, that is a common thread,” he continues. “The songs have this ‘in retrospect’ feeling, and then also, ‘what does the future look like? How do I do this?’”

Walker’s set to make his Grand Ole Opry debut Aug. 29, before he sets out on his 18-date Walker Hayes: Unplugged tour in October.  

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

