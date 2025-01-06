Walter White’s home from ‘Breaking Bad’ ﻿listed for sale

Ursula Coyote/AMC

Walter White’s home from Breaking Bad is on the market.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico, house, which was featured on the popular TV show Breaking Bad, was recently listed for $4 million. According to Zillow, the estimated market value of the ranch-style home is $205,164.

People confirmed that the house, for which David Christensen and Sonya Avila of Christensen Group | eXp Realty Luxury and Ryan Johnston of InterPhase Entertainment hold the listing, was on the market. The home has four bedrooms, one bathroom and is 1,910 square feet.

The iconic home has become a tourist destination for fans of the Bryan Cranston– and Aaron Paul-led drama series, which ended in 2013.

