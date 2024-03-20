AD
Mike FM Music News

Wang Chung, Men Without Hats & more set for the Abducted by the 80s tour

todayMarch 20, 2024

courtesy of Chipster P.R & Consulting Inc.

Some of the biggest bands of the ’80s may be coming to a venue near you this spring.

Fans of the decade will be able to get their dance on during the new Abducted by the 80s tour, set to kick off May 17 in Kyle, Texas, featuring Wang Chung, Men Without Hats, The Motels and Naked Eyes.

These bands are responsible for some of the biggest hits of that decade, including Wang Chung’s “Everybody Have Fun Tonight” and “Dance Hall Days”; Men Without Hats’ “Safety Dance”; The Motels’ “Only The Lonely” and “Suddenly Last Summer”; and Naked Eyes’ “Promises Promises.”

“For our brand new tour this spring, we have put together a group of acts that fit together musically, thematically, and harmoniously,” Wang Chung’s Nick Feldman and Jack Hues share. “We wanted to create a night of big hits, big songs from your favorite movies and numerous TV shows, plus a few deeper cuts too.”

The Motels’ Martha Davis adds, “I’m so excited to be reunited with Wang Chung and Naked Eyes for the Abducted by the ’80s tour this year. Nick, Jack, and (Naked Eyes’) Pete (Byrne) are some of my favorite people, not to mention amazing musicians!” 

The tour is set to hit 17 cities running through June 23 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A complete list of dates, including lineups and ticket information, can be found at abductedbythe80s.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

