War releases new version of ‘Why Can’t We Be Friends?’ with Playing For Change

todayNovember 14, 2025

(L-R) Lonnie Jordan, Lee Oskar and Howard E. Scott of War attend the ceremony honoring War with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 05, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

War has teamed up with Playing For Change, a multimedia project that aims to connect the world through music, to release a new version of their iconic tune “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” to mark the 50th anniversary of the song, and the album of the same name.

The new track features 30 musicians from around the world, including War founding member Lonnie Jordan and former band members Howard Scott, Harold Brown and Lee Oskar.

“Fifty years on, ‘Why Can’t We Be Friends?’ feels more powerful than ever,” says War’s longtime producer Jerry Goldstein. “It’s a beautiful message, and we’re grateful to share it with the world and bring people together through the music.”

Released in April 1975, “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” was a top-10 hit for War, peaking at #6 on the Hot 100 singles chart. The album of the same name, which also featured the iconic tune “Low Rider,” was also a top-10 hit, reaching #8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

