Warren Haynes & Gov’t Mule announce two special New Orleans shows

Warren Haynes & Gov’t Mule New Orleans shows admat (Courtesy of Warren Haynes & Gov’t Mule)

Warren Haynes and his band Gov’t Mule are headed to New Orleans for two special shows at The Orpheum Theater.

The concerts will kick off April 30 with the Warren Haynes Band performing their Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience show. The concert will have them backed by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, led by conductor Rich Daniels from the Chicago City Lights Orchestra. The symphonic show, which the band debuted in 2019, will feature a set list filled with songs from throughout Haynes’ career, including his work with Gov’t Mule and Allman Brothers Band, and his solo work.

The second show, on May 1, will be headlined by Gov’t Mule, described on Instagram as “a full-force Mule show in an intimate theater setting— raw, electric, and built for the faithful.” It will mark the last show of the band’s spring headlining tour.

Fan club presales for both shows begin Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET, followed by local presales starting Thursday at 12 p.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

The news comes as Haynes is set to release a re-mixed and re-mastered version of his debut solo album, 1993’s Tales of Ordinary Madness, on Friday. Haynes will then kick off the Winter of Warren 2026 solo tour, starting Feb. 12 in Grass Valley, California, and wrapping Feb. 26 in Pelham, Tennessee.