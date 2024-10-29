AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Warren Haynes previewing ‘Million Voices Whisper’ on ‘Live From The Power Station’ livestream

todayOctober 29, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Fantasy Records

Warren Haynes is getting ready to give fans a preview of his new solo album, Million Voices Whisper.

The Gov’t Mule frontman announced he’ll perform “stripped down versions” of some of the album’s tunes on Warren Haynes – Live From The Power Station, streaming on YouTube starting Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET. 

Million Voices Whisper, dropping Friday, is Haynes’ first solo record in almost a decade. It features guest appearances by Derek TrucksLukas Nelson and Jamey Johnson.

Million Voices Whisper is available for preorder now. There will also be a deluxe CD edition that includes four additional tracks.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%