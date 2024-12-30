Warren Haynes talks Gov’t Mule’s New Year’s shows: ‘It’s kind of become tradition’

Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Dayglo Presents

Gov’t Mule is once again set to ring in the new year at New York’s Beacon Theatre, with shows set for Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, and the venue is certainly one place frontman Warren Haynes is familiar with.

“The Beacon Theater is the place that I played more than any place on the planet,” he tells ABC Audio. “I think I’ve played there over 300 times now, which is absolutely crazy.”

Haynes notes that he loves playing there because the Beacon has “a great vibe,” adding that “the New York audience is fantastic.”

“It’s just a fantastic place to play,” he says. “We just always wind up having great shows there.”

Gov’t Mule has been celebrating New Year’s at the Beacon for over 20 years. “It’s kind of become tradition,” Haynes says.

And whether fans come out New Year’s Eve or the night before, it’s always special for him.

“I love the challenge of trying to figure out something crazy every New Year’s,” says Haynes, who released the new solo album Million Voices Whisper in October. “But it’s also nice the night before to just go to relax and not have to think about all this new material that we’re learning.”

Following the New Year’s shows, Haynes has a busy schedule for 2025. Gov’t Mule’s Island Exodus 15 is taking place in Runaway Bay, Jamaica, from Jan. 19 to Jan. 23, and then he’ll kick off a Warren Haynes Band tour on Feb. 7 in Knoxville, Tennessee. A complete list of dates can be found at warrenhaynes.net.