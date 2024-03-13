AD
Buck Country Music News

Warren Zeiders brings “Poison” to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

todayMarch 13, 2024

Courtesy of Warner Records

Warren Zeiders brought his chart-topping debut single, “Pretty Little Poison,” to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday.

Donning a black cowboy hat and casual black T-shirt, Warren performed the song onstage with his band and a burning rose visualizer in the background screen. 

“She’s my pretty little poison/ My heartache in the night/ With a kiss on her lips just like cyanide/ Yeah, she came with a warning/ But I didn’t mind/ I’ll go out on that high every time/ She’s my pretty little poison/ My pretty little poison,” Warren sang in the chorus.

“Pretty Little Poison” hit #1 on the country charts in February and is Warren’s career first chart-topper.

Of his achievement, Warren shared on Instagram, “Number [one] on country radio… wild ain’t it? I’d never think that in 3yrs of putting out music, I’d be able to speak those words.”

“Pretty Little Poison” is the title track of his 2023 debut album, which received the deluxe treatment in February.

Warren’s currently on his headlining Pretty Little Poison Tour and will open for Jelly Roll later this year. For tickets, head over to Warren’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

