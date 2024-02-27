AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Warren Zeiders earns first #1 with “Pretty Little Poison”

todayFebruary 27, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Warner Records

Warren Zeiders‘s “Pretty Little Poison” has hit #1 on the country charts.

Reflecting on his first chart-topper, Warren shares on Instagram, “Number [one] on country radio… wild ain’t it? I’d never think that in 3yrs of putting out music, I’d be able to speak those words.”

“I believe God gave me this position for a reason and I don’t take it lightly! He deserves the glory! I also want everyone to know they are loved and so appreciated by me!” he continues. “Thank you guys for all your support you have shown me over these last couple years, from coming to my shows, to streaming the music, to spreading the word, to buying merch, and countless other things! Thank you will never be enough, but I’ll work like hell to show y’all the love you deserve!

“It’s also very important to show my love to country radio! They welcomed me in and I promised them I was giving them a #1 song haha!” the Pennsylvania native adds.

Warren recently released his Pretty Little Poison (Deluxe) album, a new track, “Heartbreaker,” and kicked off the sold-out North American leg of his Pretty Little Poison Tour. 

In August, Warren will open for Jelly Roll on The Beautifully Broken Tour. You can grab tickets via the ongoing presale and the general sale beginning March 1 at jellyroll615.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%