AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Warren Zeiders invites you along for his triumphant return to his Pennsylvania hometown

todayJanuary 29, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Warren Zeiders (Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Warren Zeiders‘ November return to his hometown of Hershey, Pennsylvania, to headline GIANT Center is the trip that keeps on giving. 

The second part of his Return to the 717 documentary is out now, chronicling his first trip home in two years and capturing the sold-out show.

The first part follows the former athlete as he visits his high school, lacrosse field, childhood hangouts and his parents’ ice cream shop. 

We now know the Live from the 717 album will also arrive on Friday, before Warren takes his first world tour to the U.S., Australia and Europe in the spring.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%