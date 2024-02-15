AD
Buck Country Music News

Warren Zeiders relives childhood in Pennsylvania, talks moving to Nashville

todayFebruary 15, 2024

Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Warren Zeiders is a country boy who appreciates his Pennsylvania roots.

Speaking with ABC Audio recently, Warren shared some of the fond memories forged during his childhood years in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

“It was amazing. It was a good life. My parents took good care of me and my sister. I was an athlete my whole life [and] played lacrosse for 12 years. And Hershey was great,” Warren recalls, adding that he was a country boy who loved “spending time with my grandfather, whether we were fishing or hunting.”

Warren now resides in Nashville and though it’s his new home, he sees it more as a temporary abode, akin to an airport transit stop.

“I call Tennessee my full-time green room. I come back from the road, you drop your stuff off, you do your laundry, you pack your bag again, and then you’re out on the road,” says Warren. “It’s a good landing spot for a day or two.”

Warren’s currently sitting atop the country charts with his debut single, “Pretty Little Poison.”

To see Warren on his headlining Pretty Little Poison Tour, head to warrenzeiders.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

