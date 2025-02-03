Warren Zeiders spotlights seasonal romance in ‘You for a Reason’ video

Warren Zeiders has dropped a music video for “You for a Reason.”

Warren plays a heartbroken protagonist in the video, who reminisces about his ex while also being OK with the short-lived romance.

“This video and song is about someone who might’ve only lasted for a season, but it was for a reason!” Warren shares on Instagram. “So many times in the moment we don’t understand why or what the purpose is of something not working out but eventually it all makes sense. We see that those reasons mold us to become who we are supposed to be.”

“What feels like hurt in the moment turns into perspective,” he adds. “I hope y’all love this video as much as I do!”

You can find “You for a Reason” and Warren’s current single, “Relapse,” on his double album, Relapse, Lies & Betrayal, arriving March 14.