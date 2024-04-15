AD
Buck Country Music News

Warren Zeiders was sick + out on tour when “Pretty Little Poison” hit #1

todayApril 15, 2024

If you thought Warren Zeiders was in full party mode the week “Pretty Little Poison” hit #1, you’re wrong. 

Unfortunately, as Warren recounts, he was under the weather and was trying to get on the mend while juggling a busy tour schedule.

“You know, I’m a firm believer in the fact that God has a sense of humor. So when I went #1, I happened to be sick for two weeks straight [and was] trying to get over that while on tour,” Warren recounts to ABC Audio.

“Needless to say, I think it’s a great example of a pinch-me moment. You’re still living, you’re still breathing. The good and bad, ebb and flow can all happen to you even in the highest moments,” he notes.

Regardless, Warren’s thankful now to have his career-first #1 under his belt. 

“Hearing those words still doesn’t feel real,” says the country newcomer. “I’m just very grateful for it.” 

“Pretty Little Poison” is the title track of Warren’s 2023 debut album, which received the deluxe treatment in February. 

Later this fall, Warren will join Jelly Roll on his Beautifully Broken Tour. For tickets and Warren’s full tour schedule, head to his website.
 

