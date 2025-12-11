Washington flooding ‘extremely unpredictable,’ residents should be prepared to evacuate: Governor

AD

(NEW YORK) — Up to 100,000 people in Washington state could be ordered to evacuate amid the threat of “catastrophic” flooding, officials said.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson, who has declared a state of emergency, stressed Thursday that the flooding “is extremely unpredictable” and “potentially historic.”

“If you have instructions to evacuate from your local authorities, please, please, please evacuate,” the governor pleaded.

This dangerous flooding was sparked by an atmospheric river event that dumped more than 1 foot of rain in parts of western Washington state over the last three days.

Multiple rivers are at major flood stage and more are expected to grow into major flood stage later in the day on Thursday.

The Snohomish River at Snohomish has reached a record high of 34 feet, shattering the previous record of 33.5 feet. The river is cresting at this location and may stay near 34 feet until mid-day Friday.

This will put extreme pressure on levees. When the river reaches 33 feet or higher at this location, floodwaters are likely to overtop the levees, and major levee damage is possible.

Record flooding is possible at other river locations, including the Skagit River near Concrete and near Mount Vernon, the Snoqualmie River at Snoqualmie Falls, the Cedar River at Renton, and the Snohomish River near Snohomish Monroe.

Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell said on social media she was “alarmed” to hear the Skagit River could peak as high as 5 feet above its record crest level.

“This is not just another flood,” she said.

At least 30 highways have closed due to flooding, the governor said, and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Eastside Fire and Rescue, which services parts of King County just east of Seattle, started conducting water rescues on Wednesday. Three adults and a dog were rescued after their home flooded, and two adults and a child were rescued in another incident.

Eastside Fire and Rescue released video of the moment two drivers were rescued rescued by helicopter Wednesday night. After the drivers were caught in the floodwaters, they were forced to flee to higher ground, with one person climbing to the top of their car and the other seeking safety in a tree, officials said.

“Stay home and don’t travel unless necessary,” the sheriff’s office urged on Thursday.

In Pierce County, just south of Seattle, officials said teams have already responded to more than 25 rescues.

“Please respect road closure signs and don’t drive around barriers. They are there for your safety — there may be hidden hazards such as large debris, downed power/cable lines or other items that could cause entanglement issues, or the road underneath may be washed out or unstable,” Central Pierce Fire & Rescue said on social media. “Just 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult. 12 inches of water can carry away most cars.”

About 300 National Guard members are ready to assist, officials said.