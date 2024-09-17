Watch Adam Lambert make his Broadway debut in ‘Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club’

Adam Lambert as Emcee/Julieta Cervantes

Adam Lambert is unrecognizable in his latest role. On Sept. 16 he made his Broadway debut as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, an immersive reimagining of the classic 1966 musical Cabaret.

In video released from the performance, we see Adam, sporting an extremely short red hairdo with finger waves, green eyeshadow, lipstick and a tiny birthday hat, using a German accent to perform the opening number, “Willkommen.” He then introduces the main female character in the show, Sally Bowles, played by Moana star Auli’i Cravalho.

Both Adam and Auli’i will star in the show through March 30. Visit KitKatClub.com for tickets and information.

This is the first time that Adam has done musical theater since his pre-American Idol days, when he was part of the North American touring production of Wicked, though he has appeared in several films, including a cameo in Bohemian Rhapsody.