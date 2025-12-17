AD
Mike FM Music News

Watch Alex Warren and Myles Smith lead a sing-along in a DC pub

December 17, 2025

Alex Warren and Myles Smith at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2025. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Myles Smith has been doing free pop-up shows in pubs along the East Coast for the past few days, and on Tuesday he brought a friend along with him.

Myles and Alex Warren, who’ve become good pals, showed up at Kelly’s Irish Times pub in Washington, D.C., attracting hundreds of rabid fans. In footage posted on Instagram and TikTok, Myles leads the crowd in an a cappella sing-along of Alex’s #1 hit “Ordinary,” before they sing Myles’ hit “Stargazing” at the top of their lungs.

“Random Tuesday with @alexwarren most fun l’ve had in a while,” Myles captioned the Instagram post. The text on the video reads, “POV: you and your best friend shut down a bar in [sic] a random Tuesday.”

“Alex and Myles being actual friends is one of the best things ever,” commented one fan.

The D.C. gig was the final performance of the year for both Alex and Myles. Next year, Alex launches his first headlining arena tour, while Myles will be opening for his and Alex’s mutual pal Ed Sheeran on Ed’s LOOP stadium tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

