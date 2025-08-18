AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Watch Alex Warren’s mother-in-law join him onstage

todayAugust 18, 2025

Alex Warren performs August 14, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Most artists would probably welcome the opportunity to go on tour so they could get away from their mothers-in-law, but Alex Warren made his part of the experience for one lucky audience.

On Aug. 14, Alex was performing in Honolulu, Hawaii — wife Kouvr [COE-verr] hometown — so he brought her mother Marsee out onstage as a surprise. You can watch Alex’s Instagram Reel documenting the moment: As she comes onstage, Alex says, “This is Kouvr’s mom, my mom-in-law and she’s gonna grace us with a hula dance.”

As Marsee performs the dance, you can see Kouvr watching from the sidelines, beaming. At the end, Marsee puts a lei around Alex’s neck and they hug. 

“Thank You Hawaii for welcoming me and my team. Your island is beautiful and so are you,” the “Ordinary” singer captioned the Reel.

Since Kouvr is Hawaiian, she also has a Hawaiian name. While she mostly goes by Kouvr Annon Warren, her full name is Kouvr Ho’oipo A Mē Kamakalāni O’anela Kahokūlani Vincent Annon — and yes, Alex knows how to pronounce it.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

