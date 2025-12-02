AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Watch an animated Lainey Wilson and Bing Crosby croon in ‘Let It Snow’ video

todayDecember 2, 2025

Lainey Wilson on the CMA red carpet in Nashville, Nov. 19, 2025. (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)

On her Peace, Love and Cowboys EP, Lainey Wilson sings a posthumous duet of “Let It Snow” with the late Bing Crosby. In a new Claymation-style animated video for the track, which doubles as an ad for Hershey’s, Lainey battles chaos in her house as she tries to enjoy some chocolate treats.

Throughout the clip, Lainey attempts to drink some hot chocolate and make s’mores, but she can’t, for reasons including a blackout, some mischievous mice, her French bulldog Hippie Mae and a duck, which may or may not be a stand-in for her fiancé, Devlin “Duck” Hodges

She also keeps getting interrupted by Bing, who’s first seen singing on her TV, before appearing frozen solid at her doorstep. After she thaws him out with her hot chocolate, he comes back with some mistletoe — and she closes the door in his face.

Finally, Lainey gets her chocolate fix by simultaneously pouring Hershey’s syrup and milk into her mouth.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

