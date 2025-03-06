AD
Watch Benny Blanco attempt to do Selena Gomez’s makeup

todayMarch 6, 2025

Petra Collins

Sure, Benny Blanco can write and produce hit songs, and he managed to land Selena Gomez as his fiancée — but he’ll never be a makeup artist.

Selena posted a video on Instagram showing what happens when Benny tries to do her makeup, using products from her Rare Beauty line. Benny, who’s somewhat confused as to what each product is, knocks over the camera to start. Then he starts slapping on the liquid bronzer in an attempt to “contour” Selena’s face — but only manages to put way too much color on her cheeks. Then he tries to apply lip oil — again, too much.

“When you do it it looks so good,” complains Benny.

Then Benny starts putting highlighter on Selena’s cheeks and chin. “Why would you highlight that?” Selena asks. “Oh, should we highlight your nose?” he asks. 

He then attempts to blend everything together, but that makes things worse. But he’s not done yet: He adds some dark brown contouring on her jaw.

“I think it looks pretty good,” Benny says. “You look so hot!”

The Rare Beauty account commented, “You’re hired.” 

The video was possibly a subtle promotion for the couple’s new song, “Call Me When You Break Up,” featuring Gracie Abrams. It plays in the background of the clip; the lyrics include the line, “We’d talk about forever when I’m takin’ off my makeup.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

