Buck Country Music News

Watch Blake + Gwen sing “Purple Irises” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

todayFebruary 15, 2024

Ellen von Unwerth/Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani took their love and new duet, “Purple Irises,” to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Valentine’s Day.

The romantic ode was performed in front of arranged purple irises, with Gwen dressed in a pink flowery dress and Blake in a black suit.

“But if someone comes along and tries to love you like I love you/ Don’t know what I’d do, don’t wanna lose you/ If someone comes along and tries to take you, tries to make you/ Don’t let ’em change your mind/ Wonder why you took a risk/ On a broken heart you cannot fix/ No, I never knew a love like this/ Now I’m picking purple irises,” they harmonized in the chorus.

“We love this song so much. It’s a song Gwen wrote with a couple of friends of hers, and I fell in love with it the first time I heard it,” Blake shared in a press statement. “She knew there was something different about it and asked me to come in and sing with her.”

“Purple Irises” follows Blake and Gwen’s earlier chart-topping collabs “Happy Anywhere” and “Nobody but You.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

