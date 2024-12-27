AD
Rev Rock Report

Watch Bonnie Raitt, Sting, Elton John & more in two CBS Grammy specials

todayDecember 27, 2024

The Grammys are coming up on Feb. 2, but before we find out the 2025 winners, CBS is giving viewers a look back at winners past with two Grammy specials, airing Dec. 27 and Dec. 29.

Grammy Greats: The Stories Behind the Songs focuses on past winners of the Song of the Year category. Song of the Year and Record of the Year are different because Song goes to the people who wrote the song, while Record goes to the artist, the producer and the engineer. Stars like Bonnie RaittStingKenny Loggins and Michael McDonald are all featured in the special, along with John MayerAlicia KeysMark Ronson, Billie Eilish and Richard Marx. It airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Sunday’s special is called Grammy Greats: The Most Memorable Moments, focusing on those special duets and other events that only seem to take place on the Grammy stage. Among the artists featured in this special: Elton John, Joni Mitchell, Melissa Etheridge and Annie Lennox, as well as Dua Lipa, Ricky Martin and LL Cool J. It airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

