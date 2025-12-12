AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Watch Bruno Mars rock out with members of Pearl Jam, Guns N’ Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers

todayDecember 12, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Bruno Mars performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Sure, we’ve all seen Bruno Mars sing pop and R&B classics, but it turns out he’s pretty good at rock, too.

Bruno was one of the many stars who performed at a private company party Thursday at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York. The lineup also included Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, and Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers

Footage on a company employee‘s Instagram Story shows Bruno singing Nirvana‘s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Other footage on social media shows him belting out Led Zeppelin‘s “Whole Lotta Love,” The Police‘s “Roxanne,” Jimi Hendrix‘s “Fire” and Michael Jackson‘s rocking track “Dirty Diana.”

There was apparently a least one star in the audience, as well. Orlando Bloom posted footage on his Instagram Story of the whole all-star group, including Bruno singing Chuck Berry‘s “Johnny B. Goode.”

As for why all these A-list stars agreed to perform at some company party, Parade reports that the company in question, Eldridge Industries, is an investment and asset management firm that specializes in sports and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%